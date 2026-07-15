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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision bags Kishangarh Toll Plaza contract of Rs 205 cr

Innovision bags Kishangarh Toll Plaza contract of Rs 205 cr

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender for Kishangarh Toll Plaza in the state of Rajasthan and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is valued at Rs 205.20 crore.
 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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