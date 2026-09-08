Innovision bags NHAI's Pachwara plaza toll collection contract worth Rs 24.52 cr
On NH-39 Jhansi Khajuraho Section in Madhya PradeshInnovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee collection agency from National Highways Authority of India on the basis of competitive bidding though E-Tender for Pachwara fee plaza of NH-39 for four laning of Jhansi Khajuraho Section in the state of Madhya Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is valued at Rs 24.52 crore.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST