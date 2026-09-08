Innovision bags NHAI's toll collection contract worth Rs 219 cr
On NH-3 Indore-Dewas section in Madhya PradeshInnovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency from National Highways Authority of India on the basis of competitive bidding though E-Tender For IDTL A and IDTL B Fees Plazas for six laning of Indore Dewas section of NH-3 in the state of Madhya Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is valued at Rs 219.07 crore.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST