Innovision bags NHAI's toll collection contract worth Rs 219 cr

On NH-3 Indore-Dewas section in Madhya Pradesh

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency from National Highways Authority of India on the basis of competitive bidding though E-Tender For IDTL A and IDTL B Fees Plazas for six laning of Indore Dewas section of NH-3 in the state of Madhya Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is valued at Rs 219.07 crore.