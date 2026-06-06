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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision bags Rs 25.70 crore NHAI contract

Innovision bags Rs 25.70 crore NHAI contract

Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Innovision has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 25.70 crore for toll collection at the Belon Fee Plaza on the Aligarh-Moradabad section of NH-93 (NH-509) in Uttar Pradesh.

The contract also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items. The contract is to be executed over a period of one year and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.33% to Rs 11.87 crore on a 6.42% increase in total income to Rs 268.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter rose 4.01% to settle at Rs 295.55 on Friday, 5 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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