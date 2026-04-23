Innovision bags Rs 31-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Innovision said that it has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India for toll collection and facility maintenance in Tamil Nadu.

The company has been appointed as the user fee collection agency for the Vembukudi fee plaza located at Km 152.000 on the CholapuramThanjavur section of NH-45C, covering a stretch from Km 116.440 to Km 164.275.

The scope of work also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with replenishment of consumable items.

The contract, signed on April 21, 2026, is valued at approximately Rs 31.09 crore. It is a domestic order and will be executed over a period of one year, commencing from June 6, 2026 (8:00 AM).

Innovision clarified that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services, and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Innovision added 2.52% to Rs 319.35 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.27% to Rs 4.47 crore on 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Innovision fell 1.20% to Rs 333.55 on the BSE.