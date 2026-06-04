Innovision bags toll collection and maintenance contract worth Rs 26.35 cr

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /work order engagement valued at Rs 26.35 crore of user fee agency on the basis Competitive Bidding for Mundiyar Fee Plaza at Km 1217.725 from Baran Shivpuri Section from Km 1184.322 to 1251. 814 on New NH-27 in the state of Madhya Pradesh and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet Blocks including recouping the consumable items.