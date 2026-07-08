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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision bags toll collection contract for Vaddupalli fee plaza, Andhra Pradesh

Innovision bags toll collection contract for Vaddupalli fee plaza, Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of Competitive Bidding through e-Tender for Vaddupalli fee plaza at Anantapur-Kalyandurg section of two lane with paved shoulders on EPC mode under NH(O) in the State of Andhra Pradesh upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The one-year contract is valued at Rs 9.23 crore.
 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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