Innovision bags toll collection contract for Vaddupalli fee plaza, Andhra Pradesh
Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of Competitive Bidding through e-Tender for Vaddupalli fee plaza at Anantapur-Kalyandurg section of two lane with paved shoulders on EPC mode under NH(O) in the State of Andhra Pradesh upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The one-year contract is valued at Rs 9.23 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST