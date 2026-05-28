Innovision consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 267.52 crore

Net profit of Innovision rose 8.15% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 267.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.27% to Rs 36.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 980.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 893.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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