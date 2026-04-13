Innovision gains after Q3 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Innovision added 2.52% to Rs 319.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 43.27% to Rs 4.47 crore on 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 53.54% YoY to Rs 8.03 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Total expenses edged up 1.24% to Rs 226.69 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 223.91 crore in Q3 FY25. Direct expenses stood at Rs 129.94 crore (up 6.2% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 89.57 crore (down 6.86% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.56 crore (up 53.45% YoY) during the period under review.

The counter is currently trading 38.47% below its IPO price.

Shares of Innovision entered into stock market on 23rd March 2026, the counter debuted at Rs 466, marking a discount of 10.21% to the issue price of Rs 519.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services, and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).