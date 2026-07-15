Innovision gains after securing Rs 205-cr toll collection contract in Rajasthan

Innovision rose 1.55% to Rs 295.15 after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 205.20 crore for the collection of user fees at the Kishangarh Toll Plaza in Rajasthan.

The contract was awarded through a competitive bidding process conducted via e-tender. It also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including the replenishment of consumable items.

The total value of the contract is Rs 205.20 crore. The contract is to be executed over a period of one year.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

Innovision is engaged in providing manpower services, toll plaza management and skill development training across India. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 8.33% to Rs 11.87 crore on a 6.42% increase in total income to Rs 268.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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