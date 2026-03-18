Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision IPO wraps up with 3.32 times subscription

Innovision IPO wraps up with 3.32 times subscription

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

The offer received bids for 2.12 crore shares as against 63.99 lakh shares on offer.

Innovision received bids for 2,12,70,519 shares as against 63,99,943 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 3.22 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2026 and earlier closing date was 12 March and now it is 17 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 521 and 548 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 13.75 times, the non institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 8.26 times and the retail institutional investors (RII) was subscribed 0.58 times.

 

The Rs 322.84 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 46,53,285 equity shares to raise Rs 255 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,38,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 67.84 crore at a higher price band of Rs 548. Promoter group members Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal and Udaypal Singh will offload 6,19,000 shares each.

Innovision will utilize Rs 51.0 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of its borrowings, Rs 119 crore for working capital requirements, and the remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Lebanon, Israeli strikes

Israeli strikes target Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pare gains, Nifty below 23,700; SMIDs shine; Nifty IT jumps over 3%

Hindustan Petroleum, oil marketing company, OMC

HPCL, IDBI Bank, L&T: Top wealth destroyers of West Asia war; strategy here

Noida Fire

Massive fire in residential building in Delhi's Palam, 30 tenders rushed

UAE, Iran war

West Asia war updates: Iran's Larijani killed; Trump decries Nato snub

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services, and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As of January 2026, it served over 180 clients across more than 1,000 locations.

For the six months ended 31 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.57 crore and sales of Rs 480 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (InvIT) IPO ends with 6.25 times subscription

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (InvIT) IPO ends with 6.25 times subscription

Axis Solutions hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 4-cr from BHEL

Axis Solutions hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 4-cr from BHEL

SBI raises funds aggregating to Rs 6,051 crore via bond route

SBI raises funds aggregating to Rs 6,051 crore via bond route

TVS Electronics Ltd Surges 4.85%

TVS Electronics Ltd Surges 4.85%

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 20,568 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 20,568 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayVivo T5c 5G SpecsGold and Silver Rate TodayOPPO K14 5GIran's Security Chief Ali LariPOCO X8 Pro SeriesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance