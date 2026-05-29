Innovision Q4 PAT climbs 8% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Innovision's consolidated net profit jumped 8.33% to Rs 11.87 crore on a 6.42% increase in total income to Rs 268.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 13.46% YoY to Rs 14.15 crore in Q4 March 2026. EBITDA declined 10.17% to Rs 18.46 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 20.55 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 6.87% in Q4 FY26 as against 8.14% in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses edged up 7.8% to Rs 254.63 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 236.21 crore in Q4 FY25. Direct expenses stood at Rs 156.59 crore (up 19% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 87.40 crore (down 10.01% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.71 crore (up 5.4% YoY) during the period under review.

Shares of Innovision debuted on the stock market on 23 March 2026 at Rs 466, marking a discount of 10.21% to the issue price of Rs 519.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Shares of Innovision shed 0.50% to Rs 306.70 on the BSE.

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