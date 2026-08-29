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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision receives Manambadi fee plaza toll collection contract

Innovision receives Manambadi fee plaza toll collection contract

Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

In State of Tamil Nadu

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency on the basis of competitive bidding at Manambadi fee plaza at Sethiyathope Cholpauram Section of NH-36 in the state of Tamil Nadu and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The value of the contract is Rs 30.36 crore.

 

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST