Innovision receives Manambadi fee plaza toll collection contract

In State of Tamil Nadu

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency on the basis of competitive bidding at Manambadi fee plaza at Sethiyathope Cholpauram Section of NH-36 in the state of Tamil Nadu and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The value of the contract is Rs 30.36 crore.