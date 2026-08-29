Innovision receives Manambadi fee plaza toll collection contract
In State of Tamil NaduInnovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency on the basis of competitive bidding at Manambadi fee plaza at Sethiyathope Cholpauram Section of NH-36 in the state of Tamil Nadu and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The value of the contract is Rs 30.36 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST