Innovision receives order of Rs 7.73 cr for toll collection and facilities maintenance

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) / work order engagement of user fee agency on the basis of Competitive Bidding for Pileru to Puthalapattu Section (Two Lanes with paved shoulders) from Km 300.193 to Km 337. 693 of NH-40 (Old NH-18) in the state of Andhra Pradesh and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet Blocks including recouping the consumable items. The project is valued at Rs 7.73 crore.