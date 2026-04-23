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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision receives toll collection and facilities maintenance contract of Rs 31.09 cr

Innovision receives toll collection and facilities maintenance contract of Rs 31.09 cr

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /work order engagement of user fee agency on the basis Competitive Bidding at Vembukudi fee plaza at Km 152.000 of Cholapuram- Thanjavur Section from Km 116.440 to Km 164.275 of NH-45C in the state of Tamil Nadu and upkeep /maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is valued at Rs 31.09 crore.
 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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