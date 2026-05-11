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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision receives toll collection and facility maintenance contract for Rs 12.66 cr

Innovision receives toll collection and facility maintenance contract for Rs 12.66 cr

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Innovision has received the work order valued at Rs 12.66 crore from National Highways Authority of India for engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender for Aaini Fee Plaza at Jarwal to Bahraich Bypass Section of NH-28C in the state of Uttar Pradesh and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.
 

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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