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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Innovision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 263.82 crore

Net loss of Innovision reported to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 263.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 223.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales263.82223.03 18 OPM %-3.827.18 -PBDT-10.0014.36 PL PBT-10.5113.85 PL NP-7.0412.47 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST