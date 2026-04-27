Innovision secures labour supply contract worth Rs 3-cr in Madhya Pradesh

Innovision has announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 3.01 crore for the supply of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled labour from MP East Zone Electricity Distribution Co.

The order, issued by the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Operation) Circle in Rampur, Jabalpur, was awarded on 24 April 2026, following a competitive bidding process. Under the contract, the company will provide additional external manpower resources.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 3,01,38,756 and it will be executed on an annual basis.

Innovision clarified that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and the deal does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services, and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Innovision added 2.52% to Rs 319.35 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.27% to Rs 4.47 crore on a 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Innovision slipped 3.43% to Rs 328.95 on the BSE.