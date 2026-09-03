Innovision secures Mangapatnam Fee Plaza toll collection contract of Rs 48.52 cr

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency on the basis of competitive bidding at Mangapatnam Fee Plaza at Tadipatri to Jammalamadugu via Muddanur of NH-67 in the state of Andhra Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract valued at Rs 48.52 crore is for a period of 1 year.