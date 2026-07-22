Innovision secures Rs 98-crore toll collection contract from NHAI

Innovision has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and facility maintenance services at the Biratiya Kalan Fee Plaza in Rajasthan.

The contract has been awarded through a competitive bidding process via e-tendering. Under the agreement, Innovision will act as the user fee agency for the Biratiya Kalan Fee Plaza located on the Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-112 under NHDP Phase-IV on the EPC mode.

The scope of work includes toll collection operations and upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items.

The domestic contract has a tenure of one year and carries a commercial value of Rs 97.52 crore.

Innovision said the contract does not involve any interest from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies of the awarding entity. The agreement also does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Innovision is engaged in providing manpower services, toll plaza management and skill development training across India. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 8.33% to Rs 11.87 crore on a 6.42% increase in total income to Rs 268.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.51% to Rs 284.75 on the BSE.

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