Innovision secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract worth Rs 83.29 cr
At Aashpur Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh (NH-91)Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through E-Tender Aashpur Fee Plaza located at Design Km. 231.100 of NH-91 for the use of four and more lane section of Aligarh-Kanpur section of National Highway number 91 in the state of Uttar Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items . The contract is valued at Rs 83.29 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST