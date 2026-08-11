Innovision secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract worth Rs 83.29 cr

At Aashpur Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh (NH-91)

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through E-Tender Aashpur Fee Plaza located at Design Km. 231.100 of NH-91 for the use of four and more lane section of Aligarh-Kanpur section of National Highway number 91 in the state of Uttar Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items . The contract is valued at Rs 83.29 crore.