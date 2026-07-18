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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy board to mull fundraising on 22 July

Inox Green Energy board to mull fundraising on 22 July

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Board to explore multiple fundraising avenues, including QIP and preferential allotment.

Inox Green Energy Services said its board will meet on 22 July 2026 to consider a proposal to raise funds.

The board will evaluate multiple fundraising options, including a qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential allotment, private placement, and the issuance of other eligible securities.

The company said it may raise capital through equity shares, preference shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with warrants, other equity-linked securities, or a combination of these instruments in one or more tranches, with or without a greenshoe option.

The board will also consider convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) or initiating a postal ballot process, if required, to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed fundraising and related matters.

 

The proposed fund raise will be subject to the necessary shareholder, regulatory, and statutory approvals, the company said in an exchange filing.

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Inox Green Energy Services is a wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider within India. It is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for wind farm projects, specifically the provision of O&M services for wind turbine generators (WTGs) and the common infrastructure facilities on the wind farm which support the evacuation of power from such WTGs.

On a consolidated basis, Inox Green Energy Services' net profit surged 399.82% to Rs 27.79 crore while net sales rose 6.40% to Rs 68.67 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Shares of Inox Green Energy Services fell 2.36% to Rs 186 on Friday, 17 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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