Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 399.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 68.67 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 399.82% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 68.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 417.12% to Rs 102.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 281.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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