Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 399.82% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 68.67 croreNet profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 399.82% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 68.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 417.12% to Rs 102.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 281.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.6764.54 6 281.01220.19 28 OPM %-4.08-4.60 -8.2216.62 - PBDT46.2613.55 241 159.5249.75 221 PBT45.7713.29 244 157.8148.81 223 NP27.795.56 400 102.3919.80 417
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST