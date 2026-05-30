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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 399.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 399.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 68.67 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 399.82% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 68.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 417.12% to Rs 102.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 281.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.6764.54 6 281.01220.19 28 OPM %-4.08-4.60 -8.2216.62 - PBDT46.2613.55 241 159.5249.75 221 PBT45.7713.29 244 157.8148.81 223 NP27.795.56 400 102.3919.80 417

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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