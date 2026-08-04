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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox India consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 370.79 crore

Net profit of Inox India declined 4.99% to Rs 58.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 370.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 339.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales370.79339.62 9 OPM %20.4622.42 -PBDT85.0988.08 -3 PBT75.5980.51 -6 NP58.0761.12 -5

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST