Inox India consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.70% to Rs 460.65 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 14.85% to Rs 75.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 460.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.10% to Rs 257.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 1587.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1306.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

460.65369.401587.061306.0020.5521.9620.9821.76105.7393.62378.80316.8196.7186.48345.19291.7575.2465.51257.89226.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News