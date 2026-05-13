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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox India consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 24.70% to Rs 460.65 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 14.85% to Rs 75.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 460.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.10% to Rs 257.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 1587.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1306.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales460.65369.40 25 1587.061306.00 22 OPM %20.5521.96 -20.9821.76 - PBDT105.7393.62 13 378.80316.81 20 PBT96.7186.48 12 345.19291.75 18 NP75.2465.51 15 257.89226.03 14

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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