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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INOX India receives orders worth Rs 939 cr across various segments

INOX India receives orders worth Rs 939 cr across various segments

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

INOX India has received orders worth Rs 939 crore since 21May till date, across the business segments of Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions and LNG. The order split includes Rs 871 crore in the Industrial Gas segment, Rs 44 crore in the LNG segment and Rs 16 crore in the Cryo-scientific solutions segment, besides Beverage Keg orders worth Rs 8 crore.

 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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