INOX India receives orders worth Rs 939 cr across various segments
INOX India has received orders worth Rs 939 crore since 21May till date, across the business segments of Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions and LNG. The order split includes Rs 871 crore in the Industrial Gas segment, Rs 44 crore in the LNG segment and Rs 16 crore in the Cryo-scientific solutions segment, besides Beverage Keg orders worth Rs 8 crore.
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:51 PM IST