Inox Wind bags 100 MW wind project from Indian Oil
Inox Windhas secured a 100 MW turnkey order worth Rs 755 crore from Indian Oil Corporation (Indian Oil). The order will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services.
Under the order, Inox Wind will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), project execution and post-commissioning O&M services.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 9:50 AM IST