Inox Wind consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 2.40% to Rs 1244.24 croreNet profit of Inox Wind declined 51.16% to Rs 91.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.40% to Rs 1244.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1274.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 405.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 4397.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3557.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1244.241274.82 -2 4397.123557.15 24 OPM %16.0419.95 -20.2721.29 - PBDT195.96255.34 -23 863.45732.58 18 PBT143.91207.64 -31 659.11550.27 20 NP91.26186.87 -51 405.03448.22 -10
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST