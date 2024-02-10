Inox Wind Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 752.37 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 4.95 croreNet profit of Inox Wind Energy reported to Rs 752.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4.952.25 120 OPM %62.0240.00 -PBDT786.17-1.32 LP PBT785.48-2.01 LP NP752.37-0.04 LP
