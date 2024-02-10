Sensex (    %)
                        
Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 122.56% to Rs 503.45 crore
Net profit of Inox Wind reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 287.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 122.56% to Rs 503.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 226.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales503.45226.21 123 OPM %18.43-77.51 -PBDT33.48-266.81 LP PBT5.43-293.24 LP NP1.07-287.22 LP
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

