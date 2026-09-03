Inox Wind rises on 100 MW turnkey order from Indian Oil

Inox Wind rose 3.29% to Rs 72.91 after the company secured a repeat turnkey order from Indian Oil Corporation for a 100 MW wind power project, with a contract value of approximately Rs 755 crore.

The order will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 10 years.

Under the contract, Inox Wind will undertake the end-to-end execution of the project. This includes the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project execution and long-term O&M services.

The repeat order strengthens Inox Wind's customer portfolio across commercial and industrial customers, public sector undertakings and independent power producers.

The company said the order also reinforces its position as an integrated wind energy solutions provider, with capabilities spanning turbine supply, project development, EPC and long-term O&M.

Inox Wind is an integrated wind energy solutions provider. It operates five manufacturing plants across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing blades, tubular towers, hubs and nacelles. The company has manufacturing capacity of 2.5 GW per annum through its 3 MW and upcoming 4.45 MW wind turbine generator series.

On a consolidated basis, Inox Wind's net profit declined 58.44% to Rs 44 crore while net sales declined 1.47% to Rs 814.10 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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