Inox Wind signs MoU with Inox Clean

To supply 1500 MW of wind turbines

Inox Wind has signed an MoU with Inox Clean Energy (Inox Clean) to supply 1,500 MW of wind turbines.

The MoU is to supply Inox Clean with IWL's advanced 3.3 MW and 4X MW wind turbines for renewable energy projects being developed by Inox Clean across India.

This is in line with the elaborate interplay within INOXGFL Group entities, aiding execution and revenue generation and creating a virtuous cycle of collaboration among Group companies. Large orders from the Group companies will help secure growth and insulate the business from market cycles.

The MoU follows the Group's recently launched transformative 'One Integrated' renewable strategy, aimed at creating a fully integrated renewable energy ecosystem spanning manufacturing, EPC, IPP and O&M services.

The integrated strategy combines the strengths of Inox Clean Energy, Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL), Inox Green Energy Services and Inox Wind to create a scalable renewable energy powerhouse with enhanced execution capabilities, stronger recurring revenue streams and long-term growth visibility.

As part of this strategy, Inox Cleanthe Group's renewable IPP and solar cell & module manufacturing businessis rapidly emerging as one of the leading renewable platforms globally. The company has become one of the fastest renewable energy companies to achieve an operational portfolio of approximately 3.5 GW within the first two years of operations and plans to add over 3 GW of renewable capacity annually going forward. Inox Clean is targeting an operational renewable portfolio of 14 GW by FY29. Approximately 20%-30% of these annual additions are expected to be wind, translating into multi-year recurring order visibility for Inox Wind and creating a strong foundation for sustained growth.