INR almost tests 86 per US dollar before witnessing modest recovery

The Indian rupee fell another an all-time low on Thursday, pressured by elevated crude oil ‌prices and persistent portfolio outflows from overseas investors. INR tanked to 95.96 per US dollar but edged up thereafter as local equities rebounded from around five-week low. The Indian rupee has strengthened nearly 20 paise from intraday lows. Markets will focus on the interest rate trajectory now as India's wholesale price inflation jumped to 8.30% on year in April from 3.88% in March, hitting the highest level in 42 months. INR currently trades at 95.76, down 10 paise on the day. The US dollar index is steady around 98.40 consolidating near two-week high.

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