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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR appreciates above Rs 93 per dollar mark on improving optimism as oil prices recede

INR appreciates above Rs 93 per dollar mark on improving optimism as oil prices recede

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

The Indian rupee added decent gains in opening trades on Friday tracking pull back in dollar overseas and sliding international oil prices. WTI oil prices lingers near $90 per barrel mark on Friday amid optimism of a possible end of US conflict with Iran. INR opened at Rs 92.93 per dollar and hit a high of 92.78 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee strengthened by 20 paise to settle at 93.14 against the US dollar, following a decline in global crude oil prices amid hopes of a truce in West Asia. Dollar pull back to seven week low also supported gains in the counter. However, sustained outflow of foreign capital amid increased dollar demand from importers capped the gain in the local currency. Indian stock markets opened on a flat-to-muted note today with mixed global cues and profit booking.

 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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