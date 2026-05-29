INR appreciates near three-week high as oil retreats on ceasefire talks

The Indian rupee appreciated 53 paise to close at 95.05 (provisional) against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as renewed optimism over the peace deal between the US and Iran boosted market sentiments. The domestic currency gained momentum near a three week high on an overnight decline in crude oil prices and a fall in the US dollar, after the US and Iran reached an understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days although Trumps approval on the same is awaited. On Thursday, the US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex closed about 1.4% down at 74,775.7 on Friday, extending losses for a third session, restricting upside in the counter as investors remained cautious amid ongoing FII outflows, persistent geopolitical uncertainty and weaker-than-normal monsoon forecasts that could impact inflation.

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