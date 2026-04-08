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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR climbs to three-week high; RBI in focus

INR climbs to three-week high; RBI in focus

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee extended upside in opening trades on Wednesday, tracking sharp decline in dollar overseas and improving risk sentiment amid temporary relief on US-Iran war front. Trump announced that he would suspend planned military strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Tehran agreeing to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. INR opened at Rs 92.92 per dollar and hit a high of 92.56 so far during the day. The currency has found its footing after hitting a series of record lows over the past month, helped largely by the RBI's measures to curb arbitrage and speculative activity ??in the domestic foreign exchange market. Meanwhile, market participants will remain watchful of evolving geopolitical headlines and the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision.

 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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