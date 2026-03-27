INR crashes to record low well beyond Rs 94.50 mark fuelled by surging oil prices

The Indian rupee tanked 86 paise to close at yet another all-time low of 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a stronger greenback amid uncertainties over the West Asia conflict. A sharp decline in the domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.18 and breached the 94.50-mark for the first time before closing at 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 86 paise from its previous close. INR hit a low of 94.85 during intraday moves. Indian shares tumbled on Friday as traders returned to their desks after a public holiday on Thursday for Ram Navami. Indian benchmark indices witnessed a sharp sell-off. The BSE Sensex closed down by 1,690.23 points or 2.25% to settle at 73,583.22, while the Nifty 50 dropped 486.86 points or 2.09% to end at 22,819.00. The market decline was driven by widespread selling across sectors, particularly in banking, as investor sentiment was hit by global uncertainty.

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