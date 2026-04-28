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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR deepens losses as oil stays firmly higher

INR deepens losses as oil stays firmly higher

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee dived deeper in opening trades on Tuesday, towards record low levels as investors react to the latest developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations and await cues from a series of central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. Oil prices firm around $100 mark amid ongoing turmoil is keeping rupee under pressure. INR opened at Rs 94.35 per dollar and hit a low of 94.48 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter ended at 94.15. Local equities are also staying more or less as U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team on Monday discussed Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but it remains unclear whether Trump would accept the proposal. In opening trades, the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 208.84 points to open at 77,094.79, while the Nifty 50 fell 42.8 points to start at 24,049.90.

 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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