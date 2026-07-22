INR depreciates amid worsening geo-political conflict; sell off in equities further dent sentiments

The Indian rupee depreciated by 34 paise to close at 96.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by surging crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Risk aversion in global markets and a negative trend in domestic equities further dented investor sentiments. Local shares fell sharply to extend losses for a third straight session as escalating Middle East tensions as well as tariff worries sapped investors' appetite for risk. The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 191.45 points (0.79%) to finish at 23,996.25, sliding beneath the key psychological support level of 24,000. Concurrently, the BSE Sensex plunged 715.06 points (0.92%) to settle at 76,755.05. Meanwhile, at the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.36 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 96.25 to 96.57 during the day. The domestic unit finally settled at 96.59 (provisional), lower by 34 paise from its previous close.

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