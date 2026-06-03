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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR depreciates further to one-week low as oil stays elevated amid Middle East turmoil

INR depreciates further to one-week low as oil stays elevated amid Middle East turmoil

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated further in opening trades on Wednesday as oil prices stay elevated, driving fears of inflationary pressures in future. INR opened at Rs 95.43 per dollar and hit a low of 95.65 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee fell 15 paise to close at 95.34 against the US dollar, as global crude oil prices jumped and the American currency remained firm amid massive safe-haven inflows. Significant foreign fund outflows also weighed on the investor sentiments. Local equities continue to stay strained in early trades with BSE Sensex trading at 73,866.45, down by 783.39 points and NSE Nifty 50 trading at 23,247.90, down by 235.65 points.

 

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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