INR edges higher in opening trades, backed by weak greenback overseas

The Indian rupee edged higher in opening trades on Friday, adding 2 paise to 95.43 against the US dollar, backed by a weaker greenback overseas. The local currency however remained broadly under pressure due to the withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic equities and rising crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainties. The NIFTY 50 is trading at 24,344.35 (down 0.21%) and the BSE SENSEX is trading at 77,860.22 (down 0.67%) during morning market hours. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.39 and later slipped to trade at 95.43 against the American currency in early deals. The Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to 95.45 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed by weak domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows amid lingering geopolitical risks.

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