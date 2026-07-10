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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extend gains amid dollar weakness; Local benchmark indices surge in early trades

INR extend gains amid dollar weakness; Local benchmark indices surge in early trades

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extended gains in opening trades on Friday tracing weakness in dollar overseas on expectations that US and Iran will continue peace negotiations despite a recent escalation. However, oil prices stay supported after recent streak of gains that could limit gains in the counter. INR opened at Rs 95.27 per dollar and hit a high of 95.22 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 95.41 against the US dollar. Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, boosted by the surge in semiconductor and AI stocks. Indian benchmark indices surged early on Friday, with the BSE Sensex climbing 701.73 points (0.91%) to 77,443.55 and the NSE Nifty 50 gaining 200.85 points (0.84%) to trade at 24,162.25.

 

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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