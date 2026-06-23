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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends decline on a firm dollar overseas

INR extends decline on a firm dollar overseas

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

The Indian rupee extended downside in opening trades on Tuesday as dollar stands tall on a hawkish Fed stance. Muted show in local equities tracking weakness in global counterparts also weighed on the currency although easing oil prices are seen capping further decline. NIFTY 50 is trading at 24,104.15, marginally up by 1.25 points (+0.01%) from its previous close while BSE SENSEX is holding around 77,073.40, down by 20.67 points (-0.03%). INR opened at Rs 94.73 per dollar and hit a low of 94.76 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated more than 30 paise to close at 94.63 against the US dollar, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

 

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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