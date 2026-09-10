INR extends downside as Brent oil crosses $100 mark

The Indian rupee extends downside in opening trades on Thursday as Brent crude price crossed the USD 100 dollar mark sharply increasing concerns over India's import bill. Elevated crude oil prices and persistent dollar demand also weighed on investor sentiments. INR opened at Rs 95.15 per dollar and hit a low of 95.33 so far during the day. Local shares are also seen following global peers lower on Thursday as the Middle East conflict showed no signs of easing. There has been as escalating in fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen, fueling concerns about further disruptions to energy supplies. The BSE SENSEX is trading at 74,716.42 (down 0.06% from its previous close), while the NIFTY 50 stands at 23,415.75 (down 0.07%).

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