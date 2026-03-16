Monday, March 16, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends downside to hit new record lows

INR extends downside to hit new record lows

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee extended downside to hit new record lows in opening trades on Monday. INR opened at Rs 92.44 per dollar and hit a low of 92.47 so far during the day. On Friday, the counter ended at 92.30.the dollar index holds around 100 mark adding pressure on the counter. Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Monday, though volatility cannot be ruled out as the ongoing U.S.-Iran war enters its third week. A stronger greenback, heavy foreign fund outflows and sustained selling in the domestic equity markets are weighing on the rupee. The Indian benchmark indices are trading cautiously with marginal gains following a sharp sell-off last week. BSE Sensex is trading at 74,960.04, up 396.12 points, Nifty 50 is trading at 23,241.05, up 89.95 points.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's forex reserves fall $11.68 billion to $716.81 billion

India's forex reserves fall $11.68 billion to $716.81 billion

Alkem Labs receives GMP certificate from German authority for Baddi facility

Alkem Labs receives GMP certificate from German authority for Baddi facility

Adani Power gains after securing LoA for supplying 1,600 MW thermal power from MSEDCL

Adani Power gains after securing LoA for supplying 1,600 MW thermal power from MSEDCL

Avio Smart Market Stack (Bartronics India) collaborates with Agrosperity Tech Solutions

Avio Smart Market Stack (Bartronics India) collaborates with Agrosperity Tech Solutions

Omnitech Engineering gains after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 22 cr

Omnitech Engineering gains after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 22 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceUS Military Aircraft KC-135 CrashED Anil Ambani CaseGold and Silver Rate todayECI Out Election Date 2026Trump on FIFA World Cup 2026 Safety IssuesLPG Shortage demand InductionLPG Crisis