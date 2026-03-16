INR extends downside to hit new record lows

The Indian rupee extended downside to hit new record lows in opening trades on Monday. INR opened at Rs 92.44 per dollar and hit a low of 92.47 so far during the day. On Friday, the counter ended at 92.30.the dollar index holds around 100 mark adding pressure on the counter. Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Monday, though volatility cannot be ruled out as the ongoing U.S.-Iran war enters its third week. A stronger greenback, heavy foreign fund outflows and sustained selling in the domestic equity markets are weighing on the rupee. The Indian benchmark indices are trading cautiously with marginal gains following a sharp sell-off last week. BSE Sensex is trading at 74,960.04, up 396.12 points, Nifty 50 is trading at 23,241.05, up 89.95 points.

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