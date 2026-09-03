INR extends gains for fifth day in a row

The Indian rupee extended its gaining momentum for the fifth straight session on Thursday, appreciating 14 paise to close at 94.59 (provisional) against the US dollar, buoyed by the country's improved balance of payment condition following higher-than-expected foreign currency deposits. India mobilised a record USD 127.23 billion through FCNR (B), or foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits under a special central bank programme aimed at bolstering the country's foreign-exchange liquidity. Including overseas foreign-currency borrowings (OFCB) and external commercial borrowings (ECB), total inflows under the measures reached USD 136.377 billion, according to RBI data. Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets. U.S. Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs and oil steadied after a three-day rally, helping ease inflation and interest-rate concerns.

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