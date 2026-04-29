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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR falls near record low levels hurt by elevated oil prices

INR falls near record low levels hurt by elevated oil prices

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to close near its all-time low at 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, pressured by rising crude oil prices, hovering well above $100 per barrel, and continued foreign capital outflows. Brent crude prices climbed toward $115 a barrel today, hitting a four-year high on mounting uncertainty around global supply amid the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Elevated crude oil price is likely to sharply impact India's import costs, while the ongoing West Asia crisis and concerns over potential wider conflict are fuelling investor anxiety. Meanwhile, Indian shares rose notably on Wednesday despite mixed cues from global markets and growing anxiety over surging energy prices, capping downside in the counter. Sensex settled 609.45 points (0.79%) higher at 77,496.36 while Nifty 50 advanced 181.95 points (0.76%) to close at 24,177.65. Investors are also awaiting cues from the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decision as dollar stays supported.

 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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