INR gives up 95 per US dollar mark yet again as oil prices spike

Indian Rupee fell in early moves as a spike in Crude oil prices after the US President Donald Trump rejected Irans response to the American peace proposal. WTI Crude oil soared 4% to approach near $100 per barrel. INR lost around 70 paise at 95.18. US dollar index firmed up near 98 mark as well. INR slipped in last session as the domestic equity benchmarks ended with sharp losses, extending their decline for the second consecutive trading session. On NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 95.24, up 0.71% on the day. INR has been under intense pressure recently, marking a series of record lows on selling in local stocks from overseas investors. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded domestic stocks worth around Rs 2 lakh crore in 2026.

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