Friday, May 08, 2026 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gives up yesterday's gains as local stocks slip

INR gives up yesterday's gains as local stocks slip

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee is back to losing ways amid weak local equities today. The INR pared initial losses and settled on a positive note in last session, adding around 20 as Brent crude and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels. However, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows and safe-haven dollar demand from importers capped sharp gains for the rupee. INR slipped in early trades today as global geopolitical scenario remains tense and crude oil prices edged up from two-week lows. INR currently quotes at 94.43, down 21 paise on the day. On NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 94.83, up 0.20% on the day amid sideways trading. The local equity benchmark NIFTY50 is down around half a percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thyrocare Tech surges after Q4 profit soars more than doubles to Rs 47 cr

Thyrocare Tech surges after Q4 profit soars more than doubles to Rs 47 cr

India's mineral sector achieves landmark with operationalization of 101 auctioned mineral blocks

India's mineral sector achieves landmark with operationalization of 101 auctioned mineral blocks

Tata Power signs amendment to MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation

Tata Power signs amendment to MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation

U.S. Stocks Slip from Records as Oil Volatility Persists Amid Iran War Hopes

U.S. Stocks Slip from Records as Oil Volatility Persists Amid Iran War Hopes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026IMD Weather ForecastGold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table