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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR hits fresh lifetime low of 92.47 during intraday moves

INR hits fresh lifetime low of 92.47 during intraday moves

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee ended the day almost flat on Monday to settle at 92.28 per dollar. The currency hit a fresh record low of 92.47 during intraday moves amid surging crude oil prices and incessant withdrawal of foreign funds triggered by geopolitical uncertainties. The local currency, however, resisted a sharp fall backed by a significant recovery in domestic equity markets amid hopes of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Indian benchmark indices rebounded strongly, closing higher after a three-day slump. The BSE Sensex jumped by 938.93 points (1.26%) to settle at 75,502.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 257.70 points (1.11%) to close at 23,408.80. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.44 and touched its lowest-ever intra-day level of 92.47 against the greenback during the session.

 

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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